Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Im's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.