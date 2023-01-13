-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2023
Highlights
Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Im had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Im chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Im's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
-