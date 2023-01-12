Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Cink had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 63-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cink's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Cink had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.