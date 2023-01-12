  • Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Stewart Cink makes a 62-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink sinks 62-foot birdie putt at Sony Open

