-
-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2023
-
Highlights
Stephan Jaeger pours-in a 23-foot birdie putt at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Stephan Jaeger makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Stephan Jaeger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jaeger had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Jaeger to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Jaeger's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
-
-