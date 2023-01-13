Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Stephan Jaeger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jaeger had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Jaeger's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.