Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kim's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.