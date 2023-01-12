Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Piercy his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Piercy's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 1 foot, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.