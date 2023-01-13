Scott Harrington rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott Harrington hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

Scott Harrington got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scott Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a 365 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harrington's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

Harrington hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harrington had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.