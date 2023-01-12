Sam Stevens shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Sam Stevens hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Stevens had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Stevens's tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.