Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Ryder stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 176-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Ryder's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.