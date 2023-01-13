Bogey-free 5-under 65 by S.H. Kim in the first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, S.H. Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 fifth, S.H. Kim's 121 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved S.H. Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kim's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.