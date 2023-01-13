-
Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Palmer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 17th green, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Palmer at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
