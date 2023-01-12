Ryan Moore comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Ryan Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Moore's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.