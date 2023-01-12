Ryan Brehm shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ryan Brehm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a 329 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 first, Brehm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Brehm had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Brehm's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Brehm hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Brehm to 1 under for the round.