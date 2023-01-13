Ryan Armour finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Armour hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a 281 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Armour chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Armour chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to even for the round.