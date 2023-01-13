  • Ryan Armour finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Armour holes a 204-yard tee shot for an ace on the par-3 17th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Ryan Armour's 204-yard ace is the Shot of the Day

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Armour holes a 204-yard tee shot for an ace on the par-3 17th hole.