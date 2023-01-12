Russell Knox rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Knox hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Russell Knox's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Knox's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Knox had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.