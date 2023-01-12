Russell Henley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 1 over for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Henley's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 2 under for the round.