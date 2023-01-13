Rory Sabbatini shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Sabbatini's 105 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sabbatini to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini hit his tee at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Sabbatini's 82 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

After a 365 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.