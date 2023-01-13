Robert Streb putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Robert Streb got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robert Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Streb chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Streb chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Streb hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.