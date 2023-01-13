Robby Shelton shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Shelton's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Shelton hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.