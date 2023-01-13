Richy Werenski shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Richy Werenski hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Werenski got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Werenski's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 5 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Werenski's 164 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 5 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 over for the round.