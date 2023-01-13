Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Malnati got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 176-yard par-3 green seventh, Malnati suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Malnati's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.