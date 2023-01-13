Paul Haley II shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Paul Haley II hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Haley II got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haley II to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Haley II's tee shot went 205 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Haley II chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haley II to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Haley II's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Haley II had a 355-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Haley II to 4 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Haley II had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haley II to 7 over for the round.