-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2023
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire sinks a 40-foot birdie putt at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Patton Kizzire makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 third, Kizzire's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at 4 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
-
-