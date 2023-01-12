Parker McLachlin shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Parker McLachlin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, McLachlin had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

McLachlin hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McLachlin to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, McLachlin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put McLachlin at 1 under for the round.