Nico Echavarria shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nico Echavarria hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Echavarria's 73 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Echavarria's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Echavarria had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Echavarria to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Echavarria had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Echavarria reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Echavarria had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Echavarria to even-par for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Echavarria hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Echavarria to even for the round.