Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Taylor's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.