Nick Hardy putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

Nick Hardy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 243 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Nick Hardy chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 over for the round.

Hardy his second shot went 48 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hardy to 2 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hardy hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.