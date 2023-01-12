Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

Lashley got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Lashley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.