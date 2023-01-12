Bogey-free 3-under 67 by MJ Daffue in the first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, MJ Daffue hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 sixth, MJ Daffue's 144 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved MJ Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Daffue chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Daffue hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.