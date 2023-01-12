Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

Thompson got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Thompson's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Thompson's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Thompson had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.