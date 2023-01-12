Michael Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Michael Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 188 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.