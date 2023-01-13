Michael Gligic shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Michael Gligic hit 3 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

Gligic got a double bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Gligic hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gligic's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gligic at 4 over for the round.