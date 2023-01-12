-
-
Max McGreevy shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2023
Max McGreevy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, McGreevy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, McGreevy hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, McGreevy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
McGreevy got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, McGreevy's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
-
-