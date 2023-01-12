Maverick McNealy putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Maverick McNealy's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McNealy's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, McNealy's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.