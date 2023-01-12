Matti Schmid putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Sony Open in Hawaii

Matti Schmid hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Matti Schmid had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matti Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Schmid had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to even for the round.

Schmid got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Schmid hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to even-par for the round.

Schmid hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 551-yard par-5 18th. This moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Schmid had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Schmid's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schmid to 2 over for the round.