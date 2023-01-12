Matthias Schwab shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green fourth, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schwab to 4 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwab had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 over for the round.