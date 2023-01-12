Matt Kuchar finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kuchar's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.