Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.