Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mackenzie Hughes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.
Hughes missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Hughes had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.
