Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Glover had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Glover had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Glover's 169 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.