Kyle Westmoreland shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kyle Westmoreland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Westmoreland missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Westmoreland to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Westmoreland's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Westmoreland got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.