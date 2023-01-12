Kyle Stanley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

Stanley his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stanley to 2 over for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 43-foot putt saving par. This put Stanley at 2 over for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.