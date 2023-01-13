Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kurt Kitayama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kitayama had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kitayama hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Kitayama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.