  • Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kurt Kitayama makes eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Kurt Kitayama makes short eagle putt at Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kurt Kitayama makes eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole.