Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Hickok's 100 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hickok's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hickok to 3 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hickok's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Hickok at 3 under for the round.