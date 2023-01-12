Kevin Yu shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Yu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

Yu his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Yu to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Yu had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

Yu got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Yu's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Yu had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Yu to 3 under for the round.