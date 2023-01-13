Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Tway's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Tway chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

Tway his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Tway hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.