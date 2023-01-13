Kevin Streelman shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

After a 285 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 4 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 5 over for the round.