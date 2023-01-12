Kevin Roy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Roy hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Roy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Roy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Roy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Roy's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 3 under for the round.