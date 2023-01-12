Kelly Kraft putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 12th, Kelly Kraft's 124 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Kraft's his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.