Keith Mitchell shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Mitchell's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 third, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

Mitchell his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 4 over for the round.