Keita Nakajima finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Keita Nakajima hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Nakajima got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Nakajima's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nakajima to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Nakajima had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nakajima to 1 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Nakajima's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Nakajima got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nakajima to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Nakajima's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Nakajima had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Nakajima chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nakajima to even for the round.